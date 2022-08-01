Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.