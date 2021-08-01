Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.