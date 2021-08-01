For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We’re confident in this happening. The caveat is the time in which (the storms) transition from discreet storms to one line of storms."
Strong thunderstorms and at least four tornadoes overnight Wednesday caused widespread damage, left tens of thousands without power and contri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
The obscuring factor was a combination of high cirrus clouds and smoke from the western wildfires.
This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms...some strong, especially in the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 71F. Wind…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Wisconsinites are bracing for a hot and humid start to the week while hanging on to the promise of cooler temperatures by Friday.