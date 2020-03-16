Ask the Weather Guys: Will spring temperatures affect the COVID-19 outbreak?

Q: Will spring temperatures affect the COVID-19 outbreak?

A: The COVID-19 outbreak continues to expand across the U.S. and globally. What happens when spring and warmer weather arrives?

Some viral respiratory diseases, such as influenza, are seasonal, and cases decrease in the spring and summer. However, we do not know what to expect from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lab studies have shown that the quantity of water vapor in the air strongly affects the transmission of influenza, with drier conditions being more favorable. By “drier” we mean lower absolute humidity, which is a measure of the quantity of water molecules in the air. The air is drier in winter both indoors and out. In general, in temperate countries like the U.S., dry cold air is a favorable condition for flu transmission.

Lab studies have investigated only the transmission of the flu so far. We do not know of specific studies for the role of humidity in regard to coronaviruses. Thus, for coronaviruses, the relevance of humidity is unknown.