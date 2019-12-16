Ask the Weather Guys: Why don’t the latest sunrise and earliest sunset match up with the winter solstice?

The length of the solar day is determined mostly by the rotation of the earth on its axis, but is also weakly affected by the revolution of the earth around the sun. It changes throughout the year because the earth’s axis is tilted with respect to its orbit around the sun, and the earth’s orbit is an ellipse.

The longer-than-average solar day around the solstices causes both earliest sunset and latest sunrise to not fall on the solstice. The time from solar noon to sunset doesn’t change very much near the winter solstice. Therefore, since solar noon is a little later each day, sunset is also a little later each day. But because sunset is a little later each day, the earliest sunset has already occurred.

Similarly, later solar noons at the solstice imply later sunrises, hence sunrise is getting later and the latest sunrise is yet to occur. But because sunset is a little later each day, the earliest sunset has already happened. Similarly, later solar noons at the solstice imply sunrise is getting later and the latest sunrise is yet to occur.

Steve Ackerman and Jonathan Martin, professors in the UW-Madison department of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, are guests on WHA radio (970 AM) at 11:45 a.m. the last Monday of each month. Send them your questions at stevea@ssec.wisc.edu or jemarti1@wisc.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0