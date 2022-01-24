Ask the Weather Guys: Why does my home seem so dry in cold weather?

Q: Why does my home seem so dry in cold weather?

The relative humidity is a percentage, defined as the ratio of the actual amount of water vapor in the air to the maximum amount of water vapor the air can hold. The maximum amount is a function of temperature. When the dew point temperature equals the air temperature, the relative humidity is 100% and the air is considered saturated with water vapor. The larger the difference between the dew point and the temperature, the lower the relative humidity. Cold outside air entering your home is heated by your furnace; this increases the temperature but not the dew point. This leads to a drop in relative humidity in your house, as the difference between the dew point temperature and the temperature in your home increases. If you want to explore this relationship between the thermostat setting in your house and the outdoor temperature and dew point, try this on-line activity at go.madison.com/dewpoint.