Ask the Weather Guys: Why are some fluffy on top but flat on the bottom?

Q: What holds clouds up, and why are some fluffy on top but flat on the bottom?

A: One of our readers awoke to some beautiful clouds in the summer sky recently, and those two excellent questions popped into her mind.

Clouds are composed of tiny liquid water droplets (whose diameters are about the width of a human hair) and tiny shards of ice in a variety of shapes.

Whether a cloud is mostly liquid water droplets or ice particles depends, as you might guess, on the temperature of the air in the cloud.

Tiny cloud liquid water droplets can remain in the liquid state to temperatures as low as about -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit), and when they do they are known as supercooled liquid water droplets.

These droplets feel the downward force of gravity just like a baseball or a watermelon would. But because the droplets are so small, and therefore have small masses, the gravitational force can easily be balanced by an upward friction force resulting from the interaction of the droplets with the air molecules around them. The droplets remain suspended, and that’s what holds clouds up in the air.