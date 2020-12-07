Ask the Weather Guys: Who was Verner Suomi?

Q: Who was Verner Suomi?

A: Verner Suomi was born on Dec. 6, 1915, and became a professor at UW-Madison. He is known as the “Father of Satellite Meteorology” because of his historic role in defining that field of study.

In the late 1950s, he and Robert Parent, a UW professor of electrical engineering, developed an instrument to measure the Earth’s heat balance from a satellite. It was the first successful satellite mission to make measurements of Earth.

In 1963, he designed the Spin-Scan Cloud Camera, a milestone in satellite instrumentation that flew throughout the 1960s, providing high-quality images of the Earth’s surface and atmosphere. These instruments laid the foundation for how to image weather for the world’s operational weather satellites. He proposed the instrument to measure the atmosphere’s temperature and water vapor distribution from a geostationary satellite; these were measurements that became available in the 1980s.