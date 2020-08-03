Ask the Weather Guys: Where are we on hurricane season thus far?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Where are we on hurricane season thus far?

A: The Atlantic basin hurricane season is off to a roaring start in 2020.

The official season stretches from June 1 through Nov. 30. One measure of the activity of a season is the number of named storms — those that reach or exceed sustained winds of 39 mph — that season accrues.

This year, for the sixth year in a row, Atlantic tropical storms formed before the official start of the season with Arthur and Bertha developing in May.

NOAA had predicted an abnormally active hurricane season this year with as many as 19 named storms, with three to six of them likely to develop into fearsome Category 3, 4 or 5 storms.

With the development of Hurricane Isaias on Friday, we are already at nine for the season as we are just about to enter the most active part of it. An average hurricane season in the Atlantic produces 12 named storms with about six of those becoming hurricanes.

Among the most important considerations regarding these storms is how many of them will strike land and where — nearly impossible to predict on the seasonal time scale.