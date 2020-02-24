Ask the Weather Guys: What’s up with the Antarctic weather?

Q: What’s up with the Antarctic weather?

A: On Feb. 6, a record high temperature of 65 degrees was recorded at a research base located at the most northern tip of Antarctica. That beats the previous record of 63.5 set in March 2015.

Then on Feb. 9, the temperature on Seymour Island in the Antarctic Peninsula reached 69.5, setting a new record. This is the warmest temperature measured on the world’s coldest continent.

The weather stations that recorded these temperatures are located in the area of Antarctica that is closest to South America. The interior of the continent does not approach these temperatures, being some of the coldest places on Earth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The record temperatures may not be a direct cause of global or regional warming. The record may be associated with a foehn, a warm and dry wind that develops in the lee of any mountain range. As air descends a mountain it is compressed, which causes the temperature to rise and the relatively humidity to lower.

The region is experiencing episodes of stronger warm winds, which helps to melt the ice sheets. The Antarctic Peninsula is one of the fastest-warming regions of the globe. Many of the glaciers in that region are retreating rapidly.