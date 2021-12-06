Ask the Weather Guys: What kind of autumn did we have temperature-wise?

Q: What kind of autumn did we have temperature-wise?

A: The pre-winter months of September-October-November (SON) have recently come to an end with some points of interest to be made about the average temperature both locally and around the entire Northern Hemisphere.

Here in Madison, these three months have been quite distinct from each other with September’s average temperature rising 1.7 degrees above normal and October’s rising to 5.5 degrees above normal.

This increasingly warmer start was halted in November, when the average temperature was 1.1 degrees below normal for the month.

The highest temperature during these three months was 88 on Sept. 19, and the last day with a temperature at or above 80 was Oct. 1 (84 degrees).

Oct. 20 was the last day at or above 70 (73 degrees). Two mornings later we had our first below-freezing morning at 31 degrees on Oct. 22. The day after Thanksgiving we got down to 13 degrees, which is the coldest morning of the season thus far.