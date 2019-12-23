Ask the Weather Guys: What is your top weather event of the 2010-2019 decade?

Q: What is your top weather event of the decade?

A: As this decade comes to a close, it is worthwhile to reflect on its weather events. In this past decade, Wisconsin has experienced record-breaking weather events as well as some very destructive weather including high winds, record cold, tornadoes and heat spells. What is the top event?

Steve selects a flooding event. His selection is the rain in northwest Wisconsin that fell during the night of July 11 through the morning of July 12, 2016. During a 24-hour period, areas experienced 4 to 10 inches of rain, with much of it falling in an eight-hour period.

A bow echo type convective storm moved across northern Iron County with strong winds beaching 23 vessels in Saxon Harbor. Widespread flooding occurred that continued through the weekend of July 16-17.

Roadways were washed out, and Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency. Flooding was named as the cause of at least two deaths.

Satellite images clearly showed that large amounts of sediment from rivers flowed into the southwestern portion of Lake Superior. The event demonstrated the interplay between weather, ecosystems, land use and infrastructure.