Ask the Weather Guys: What is your top weather event of the 2010-2019 decade?

Q: What is your top weather event of the decade?
A: As this decade comes to a close, it is worthwhile to reflect on its weather events. In this past decade, Wisconsin has experienced record-breaking weather events as well as some very destructive weather including high winds, record cold, tornadoes and heat spells. What is the top event?
Steve selects a flooding event. His selection is the rain in northwest Wisconsin that fell during the night of July 11 through the morning of July 12, 2016. During a 24-hour period, areas experienced 4 to 10 inches of rain, with much of it falling in an eight-hour period.
A bow echo type convective storm moved across northern Iron County with strong winds beaching 23 vessels in Saxon Harbor. Widespread flooding occurred that continued through the weekend of July 16-17.
Roadways were washed out, and Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency. Flooding was named as the cause of at least two deaths.
Satellite images clearly showed that large amounts of sediment from rivers flowed into the southwestern portion of Lake Superior. The event demonstrated the interplay between weather, ecosystems, land use and infrastructure.
Jon chooses the remarkable string of March days with temperatures in the 80s that occurred in Madison in March 2012. From March 15 to March 21, the high temperature was 80 degrees or higher on five days, peaking at 82 (to tie the monthly record) on March 21. One of the two days on which the temperature did not reach 80, actually came only 1 degree short at 79.
In the entire 142 years of recorded Madison March days, only five had ever before been at or above 80 — and we equaled that number in the span of that one week in March 2012.
That heatwave was widespread and equally long lasting across the central United States. In fact, 2,052 daily records were tied or set during March 2012 out of a possible 83,359 chances (31 days times the number of first order observing sites across the country, 2,689).
Those are our memorable events of this past decade. Send us your favorite or memorable weather event.
Steve Ackerman and Jonathan Martin, professors in the UW-Madison department of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, are guests on WHA radio (970 AM) at 11:45 a.m. the last Monday of each month. Send them your questions at stevea@ssec.wisc.edu or jemarti1@wisc.edu.