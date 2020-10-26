Ask the Weather Guys: What is the status of the ozone hole?

Q: What is the status of the ozone hole?

A: Ozone occurs about 18 miles above the Earth’s surface.

Ozone is both caused by and provides protection from damaging ultraviolet energy emitted by the sun. The development of an atmospheric “ozone layer” allowed life to move out of the oceans and onto land.

The amount of ozone in the atmosphere is routinely measured from satellites. Typically, the Antarctic ozone hole has its largest area in early September and lowest values in late September to early October. This year it was measured to be one of the largest and deepest in recent years, covering just over 9 million square miles.

The ozone hole occurs high over the continent of Antarctica. It is the appearance of very low values of ozone in the stratosphere. The winter atmosphere above Antarctica is very cold. The cold temperatures result in a temperature gradient between the South Pole and the Southern Hemisphere middle latitudes, which results in strong westerly stratospheric winds that encircle the South Pole region.