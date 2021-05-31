Ask the Weather Guys: What is the prediction for the 2021 hurricane season?

Q: What is the prediction for the 2021 hurricane season?

A: Tropical cyclones are large, whirling storms that obtain their energy from warm ocean waters.

Hurricanes are tropical cyclones that originate in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico or the eastern North Pacific Ocean.

Tropical storms have wind speeds between 39 and 73 mph, while hurricanes have wind speeds of greater than 74 mph. These storms form over warm waters. A general rule of thumb is that hurricanes will not form unless the water temperature is at least 80 degrees.

An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes, with wind speeds greater than 111 mph.

An above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is expected this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration prediction for 2021 is a likelihood of 13-20 named storms with sustained winds of at least 39 mph. Six to 10 of those are likely to become hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or higher, including three to five major hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30. That is the time of year when most hurricanes occur — about 97% of them.