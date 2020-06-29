Ask the Weather Guys: What is the longest lightning bolt?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q:

What is the longest lightning bolt?

A: The World Meteorological Organization, or WMO, investigates and certifies meteorological records.

On Friday, a WMO committee of experts confirmed a new world record for the longest single lightning flash. The single flash occurred on Oct. 31, 2018 and covered a horizontal distance of 440.6 miles, plus or minus 5 miles, across parts of southern Brazil.

This new record for the longest detected distance for a single lightning flash smashes the previous record of 199.5 miles, which occurred on June 20, 2007 across Oklahoma.

The WMO committee also certified a new record for the greatest duration for a single lightning flash: 16.73 seconds over northern Argentina on March 4, 2019. The new record for duration of a single lightning flash is more than double the previous record of 7.74 seconds on Aug. 30, 2012 over France.

These long flashes have come to be known as “megaflashes” and are lightning discharges that reach more than 50 miles in length. They originate in massive convective storm complexes known as mesoscale convective systems.