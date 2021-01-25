Ask the Weather Guys: What is the Ice Bowl?

Q: What is the “Ice Bowl”?

A: The “Ice Bowl” refers to the National Football League’s championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys that occurred on Dec. 31, 1967, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The game was for the NFL title. The Packers entered the contest as the two-time defending NFL champions trying to become the first team in the league history to win three consecutive championships.

It was a great matchup between two strong football teams. The official game-time temperature was 13 degrees below zero. It was the first day of a cold stretch that lasted nine days. On seven of those nine days the temperature did not exceed zero.

The weather the day before had a high of 20 degrees. Just before midnight, an Arctic front ushered in bitter cold air.

During the game, temperatures ranged from minus 12 to minus 14, with wind chills estimated to be 33 to 37 below zero. It was, and remains, the coldest game in NFL history.

Despite the frigid temperature, more than 50,000 fans filled the stadium.