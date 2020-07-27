Ask the Weather Guys: What is the heat index?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: What is the heat index?

A: The heat index indicates how hot it feels. It is expressed as a function of air temperature and the relative humidity.

The heat index temperature is for standing in the shade and light winds; when exposed to direct sunlight, the heat index value can be increased by up to 15 degrees F.

When our bodies get hot we cool down by sweating. The sweating does not directly cool our bodies; it is the evaporation of the sweat that cools us down.

If the air has a high humidity, then the rate of evaporation is reduced. That hampers the body’s ability to maintain a nearly constant internal body temperature. That is why we are uncomfortable on hot, muggy days.

When the temperature is high but the relative humidity is low, the heat index can be less than the actual temperature. That’s because cooling by evaporation of sweat is very efficient in these situations.

However, high relative humidities prevent evaporation and make it seem hotter than it really is because our bodies cannot cool down. In these cases, the heat index is greater than the actual temperature.