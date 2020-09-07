Ask the Weather Guys: What is the Farmer’s Almanac forecast for winter?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: What is the Farmer’s Almanac forecast for winter?

A: The Farmers’ Almanac recently published its 2020-2021 winter forecast. For the Midwest region, it predicts a cold winter with normal to below-normal temperatures.

But don’t count on its forecast, as there is no proven skill. The Farmers’ Almanac does not share how it makes its forecast, so it cannot be judged scientifically.

The Farmers’ Almanac also makes a weather forecast for specific time periods in a given season. Such detailed forecasts can be announced but are not trustworthy scientifically.

Seasonal weather forecasting is a science challenge. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) also makes seasonal forecasts. It explains the underlying principles of its forecast and provides validation of its forecasts publicly (see www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/long_range/tools/briefing/seas_veri.grid.php).