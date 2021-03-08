Ask the Weather Guys: What is special about March weather?

Q: What is special about March weather?

A: March 1 marks the beginning of spring and kicks off an active and variable weather season. Flooding, temperature swings, tornados and snowstorms are all common springtime weather events.

A flood occurs when water flows into a region faster than it can be absorbed into the soil, stored in a lake or reservoir, or removed in runoff or a waterway into a drainage basin. In early spring, the ground can still be frozen and so cannot absorb the precipitation. Rain and melting snow will instead flow into rivers causing springtime flooding.

As the sun rises higher in the sky and the day’s length gets longer, our temperatures warm. March is the month with the greatest difference between the all-time warmest and coldest days. In March, we often have nighttime temperatures below freezing and daytime temperatures above freezing due to the longer daylight hours. This temperature cycle results in freeze-thaw cycles.

This cycling can cause potholes, as surface water seeps below the surface during the warm days and then freezes at night. The nighttime expansion of the freezing water can cause cracks in the roadway.