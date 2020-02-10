Ask the Weather Guys: What is geoengineering?

Q: What is geoengineering?

A: Geoengineering literally means “Earth-engineering.”

It is a term that describes how people could intervene in Earth’s functions to slow down or reverse the effects of climate change.

Current discussions of geoengineering focus on two broad categories to reduce global warming.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first general idea is to cool the planet by reducing the amount of solar energy it absorbs. This could be done by increasing the amount of solar energy reflected back to space.

One approach is to build space reflectors, which would block a small portion of sunlight by reflecting the energy away from Earth.

Another proposed technique is to inject aerosols into the stratosphere. This approach attempts to replicate the effect of explosive volcanic eruptions, such as Mount Pinatubo in 1991. That eruption spewed tiny aerosols into the stratosphere that scattered sunlight back into space, which over the next 15 months decreased the average global temperature by about 1 degree.