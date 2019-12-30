Ask the Weather Guys: What is freezing fog?

Q: What is





freezing fog?A: Just before Christmas the region was visited by the curious winter phenomenon known as freezing fog.

Freezing fog simultaneously covers the landscape with an ephemeral coating of rime ice while testifying to the curious chemical properties of water.

Fog, like most clouds, is composed of tiny liquid water droplets. In fact, fog is quite literally a cloud that hugs the ground.

Water can remain in the liquid state at temperatures below 32 F (the freezing point), especially if the liquid water particles are small. Such liquid water droplets are known as supercooled water droplets.

Clouds are filled with such supercooled water droplets. In fact, the presence of such droplets in clouds is the reason why aircraft icing occurs because when the droplets make contact with the wing of the plane, the droplets freeze.

When fog develops in environments with temperatures below the freezing point, the fog droplets can be supercooled. When supercooled water droplets make contact with objects whose temperatures are below 32 F, the water freezes.