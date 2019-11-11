Weather Alert

...SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE. BY THE TIME MOST OF US ARE HEADING TO WORK AND SCHOOL THIS MORNING, THERE SHOULD BE ABOUT 2 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, MOST OF IT SOUTH OF THE I-94 CORRIDOR. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE ALONG THE WISCONSIN, ILLINOIS BORDER. AIR TEMPERATURES WILL DROP INTO THE LOWER 20S BY SUNRISE WITH PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES NOW COLD ENOUGH TO SUPPORT RAPID ACCUMULATION. THIS WILL BE A DRIER SNOW, NOT WET AND HEAVY. THE SNOW WILL TAPER OFF QUICKLY FROM WEST TO EAST BY MID MORNING WITH THE AFTERNOON LOOKING DRY, BUT WITH A BRISK NORTHERLY WIND. SOME DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. HIGHER AMOUNTS TOWARD THE WISCONSIN, ILLINOIS BORDER. * WHERE...DANE, JEFFERSON, LAFAYETTE, GREEN AND ROCK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS WILL BE A DRIER SNOW, NOT WET AND HEAVY. BRISK NORTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON, RESULTING IN SOME DRIFTING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&