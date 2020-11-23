Ask the Weather Guys: What forces a mid-latitude cyclone to develop?

Q: What causes a mid-latitude cyclone to develop?

A: Our recent weekend storm on Nov. 14-15 was the first strong storm of the autumn/winter season.

As you found yourself caught in the strong winds, you may well have wondered how do storms like this one come to be?

That has been the central motivating question in meteorological science for most of the past 100 years. During that time, meteorologists have learned a great deal about how such storms are formed.

In most instances, two or more days before the storm is noticed at the surface of the Earth, processes are at work in the upper troposphere. Specifically, at the height of the jet stream (about 6 miles above the surface), weak downward vertical motions begin to drag the tropopause downward into the middle troposphere. This process eventually results in the creation of a mid-level vortex, a region of counterclockwise rotating winds, at about 3 miles above the ground.