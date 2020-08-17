Ask the Weather Guys: What does the rest of the hurricane season look like?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: What does the rest of the hurricane season look like?

A: On this date in 1969, Hurricane Camille, the second-worst hurricane in U.S. history, made landfall on the Mississippi coast with 190-mph winds at Bay St. Louis.

Camille claimed 256 lives.

Though the official Atlantic basin hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, the peak of the season historically runs from mid-August to mid-October.

During that subset of the entire season, well more than 70% of all storms in the last 100 years have occurred.

The actual peak of the season is on or about Sept. 12.

This year’s season has gotten off to a robust start with 11 tropical storms and two hurricanes so far.

A number of research and forecasting groups with years of experience in the practice of forecasting hurricane activity have recently updated their forecasts for this season.