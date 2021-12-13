Ask the Weather Guys: What do we know about the deadly tornado outbreak of last week?

Q: What do we know about the deadly tornado outbreak of last week?

A: The devastating tornado outbreak that visited Kentucky and Illinois overnight Friday into Saturday morning has left a tragically large death toll in its wake.

Officials estimated Sunday that more than 100 people may have lost their lives to this event, though the recovery of some survivors later in the day gave hope the number might be lower.

The severe outbreak was part of the same storm that gave Wisconsin a rainy (in the south) and snowy (in the north) Friday.

The storm emerged from the central plains around midday on Friday, and in the 12 hours from midnight Friday to midday Saturday its central pressure (one measure of intensity) dropped 13 mb — a notably strong rate of development. It was during this rapid development period that the several killer tornadoes were spawned as the cyclone’s cold front processed very warm and humid air that was originally located to its east. The front, as all dynamically active fronts are, was characterized by a vigorous circulation that forced the warm, moist air upward forcing deep cumulus clouds and severe thunderstorms to develop.