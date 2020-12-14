Ask the Weather Guys: What created season's first snowstorm?

Q: What created season’s first snowstorm?

A: Even if you are not a particular fan of winter weather, it is hard to deny that there is something about the first snow of the season.

In fact, British author J.B. Priestley expressed its transcendent nature beautifully when he wrote: “The first fall of snow is not only an event, it is a magical event. You go to bed in one kind of world and wake up in another quite different, and if this is not enchantment then where is it to be found?”

On Friday night and Saturday, Dane County experienced its first substantial snow with 6.4 inches recorded at the airport. This magical event is the result of very specific physical circumstances. The sun has been down at the North Pole since Sept. 21, and the Arctic night has subsequently crept slowly southward each day since helping to produce larger and larger amounts of cold wintertime air to the north.