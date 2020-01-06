Ask the Weather Guys: Was December’s unusual warmth widespread?

Q: Was December’s unusual warmth widespread?

A: Despite the slight touch of winter on its last morning, December 2019 was an unusually warm month both locally and hemispherically.

Here in Madison, the month averaged 7 degrees above normal, with the highest temperature of the month, 55, occurring on Christmas Day, just one degree shy of the all-time daily record.

Across the entire Northern Hemisphere, the areal extent of air colder than 23 degrees at approximately 1 mile above the ground was the smallest ever in the 72-year record. It is nearly impossible to say what this exceptionally warm month means for the rest of the winter, especially locally.

Any of us who have lived here long enough know that winter has a way of making its presence felt even when off to a slow start. No matter what happens next in southern Wisconsin, we have passed what is normally a hard-hitting winter month relatively unscathed.