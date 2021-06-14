Ask the Weather Guys: Is hot first part of June a sign of things to come?

Q: Is hot first part of June a sign of things to come?

A: A barely colder than normal May has been followed by an extremely warm and dry first two weeks of June.

Through Friday, Madison has had five days with high temperatures above 90 degrees, and the month has thus far averaged more than 11 degrees above normal.

Simultaneously, the dry spring has continued into the early summer with the month of June already 1.69 inches of rain below normal, and that’s after April and May came in at a combined 4.24 inches below normal.

Coincidentally, this week the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the monthly average carbon dioxide (CO2) fraction in the atmosphere, as measured at the top of Mauna Loa in Hawaii, set a new record of 418.92 ppm (parts per million) in May.