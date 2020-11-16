Ask the Weather Guys:How is Wisconsin winter weather affected by La Niña?

Q: How is Wisconsin winter weather affected by La Niña?

A: Both La Niña and El Niño refer to big changes in the sea-surface temperature across much of the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

The water temperatures off the west coast of South America are typically 60 to 70 degrees. During a La Niña, these waters get as much as 7 degrees colder. These La Niña conditions recur every few years and last nine to 12 months, though some events have lingered for as many as two years. This cooling results from a strengthening of the winds over the tropical Pacific and its interaction with the underlying ocean waters.

This year, a La Niña event developed in the tropical Pacific from August to September. The latest forecasts indicate a high likelihood — 90% — of tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures remaining at La Niña levels until the end of the year. Most models indicate the 2020-21 La Niña is likely to be a moderate to strong event.

Wisconsin winters tend to have more precipitation and near-average temperatures during a typical La Niña. Above-average precipitation is expected over the Great Lakes from December through February.