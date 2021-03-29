Ask the Weather Guys: How is tornado intensity determined?

Q: How is tornado intensity determined?

A: A deadly tornado outbreak took place Wednesday through Friday in the southern United States.

Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.

All tornadoes are assigned a single number from the Enhanced Fujita scale, abbreviated EF, according to the most intense damage caused by the storm.

This scale is based on the research of Ted Fujita and uses a set of 28 damage indicators to such structures as as barns, schools and trees. The degree of damage to each one is used to determine the EF scale number of every tornado.

The breakdown, and example damage, of the Enhanced Fujita scale is:

EF0

(weak): 65 to 85 mph; peels surface off some roofs; some damage to gutters or siding; branches broken off trees.

EF1

(weak): 86 to 110 mph; roofs severely stripped; mobile homes overturned or badly damaged; loss of exterior doors.

EF2