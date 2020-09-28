Ask the Weather Guys: How does weather affect fall colors?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: How does weather affect fall colors?

A: Astronomical fall began on Sept. 22.

Climatologists consider fall as the months of September, October and November. The fall season is also associated with pumpkin patches, fresh apples and beautiful foliage.

Leaves are green in the summer because they contain chlorophyll, which reflects green light more than other colors. Other colors are absorbed by chlorophyll for photosynthesis.

During autumn, the green chlorophyll disappears from the leaves as the leaves stop their food-making process, and yellow and orange colors appear. These colors have been in the leaves all along but we can’t see them in the summer because of the chlorophyll.

The color orange comes from carotene, and the yellows from xanthophyll. The bright red and purple colors come from anthocyanin pigments, which are made from leftover glucose trapped within the leaves of some trees, such as maples.

Brilliant fall colors with bright red and purple colors require conditions in which leaves can make a lot of anthocyanin pigments. The brilliance of a fall color season is a function of the weather.