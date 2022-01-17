Ask the Weather Guys: How does this winter measure up so far?

Q: How does this winter measure up so far?

A: Two of the more popular (and telling) measures of the severity of a winter are extremes of cold and the presence of snow.

One reasonable way to consider extremes of cold might be to count the number of mornings on which the temperature drops below zero. So far this winter (defined as beginning on Dec. 1), we have had just five such mornings here in Madison.

It turns out, over the last 30 winters (back to 1992-93), Madison has averaged 5.97 such mornings through Jan. 17. So, it might seem that we are pretty normal by this measure, though the variability of below-zero mornings is quite large.

Six of the last 30 years have had no such days, while five have had 13 or more — the winner is 2000-01, when 19 such frosty mornings graced Madison, 14 of them in an incredibly wintry December.