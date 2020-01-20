Ask the Weather Guys: How did 2019 weather align with climate trends?

Q: How did 2019 weather align with climate trends?

A: Government scientists concluded that the globally averaged temperature for 2019 was 1.71 degrees above the 20th-century average. This is the 43rd consecutive year that the global temperature was above the 20th-century average.

This was the second-highest since record keeping began in 1880 and was just 0.07 degrees less than the record value set in 2016. Nine of the 10 warmest years have occurred since 2005, and the five warmest years have occurred since 2015.

Overall, North America’s temperature was 1.62 degrees above the 1910–2000 average, marking the 14th-warmest year. Record high annual temperatures were measured across parts of central Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and southern Africa.

The average annual temperature for the contiguous U.S., which doesn’t include Alaska or Hawaii, was 52.7, or 0.7 degrees above the 20th-century average. This ranked in the warmest third of the record and was the coldest year since 2014. Wisconsin’s annual average temperature ranked 46th in the record.