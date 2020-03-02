Ask the Weather Guys: How did this winter compare to average?

Q: How did this winter compare to average?

A: Less than two weeks ago, on Feb. 17, Madison reached its annual climatological amount of snowfall — 51 inches — with a 5.2-inch fall. This is yet another wrinkle in what has been a very unusual winter.

Almost everyone remembers the early snowfalls of late October and early November that delivered a total of 16 inches of seasonal snowfall by Nov. 11. Perhaps forgotten, however, is the seven-week snow drought that followed, with the next 1-inch snowfall — 1.5 inches to be exact — finally arriving on Dec. 30.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An unusually snowy period followed, beginning on Jan. 10. From that day until the end of February, 35 inches of snow fell — nearly a foot more than the normal 24 inches for that interval each winter.

The Jekyll and Hyde nature of this past winter is also reflected in the temperatures that started out 5.2 degrees below average in November and then soared to 7.0 and 7.3 degrees above normal for December and January, respectively. The recently completed February was almost exactly normal.