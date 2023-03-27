It's a record

An abnormal heavy snow in Madison on Saturday broke records, pushing the total snowfall over the last year past 70 inches.

The city received 12.1 inches of snow on Saturday, a record for March 25, eclipsing the 5 inches that day in 1899, according to the National Weather Service. It's also the new daily snowfall record for March, edging out the 12 inches that fell on March 18, 1971.

The springtime snowfall broke other records. The roughly foot of snow was Madison's biggest one day snowfall since 2012, said Max Tsaparis, a meteorologist with Channel 27.

Since July, 70.4 inches of snow has fallen in Madison, according to the Weather Service.

-- Lucas Robinson, State Journal