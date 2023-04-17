Q: How could we be in a fire danger this early in spring after all the winter snow? A: This 2022-23 winter — December through February — was exceptional in that it was Wisconsin’s wettest meteorological winter on record, and those records go back to 1895.
The state also experienced significant snowfall in March. When the snow slowly melts into the soil, it provides needed water for plant growth.
Wildfires are raging in the West, burning more than a million and a half acres and counting. 20,000 firefighters and emergency crews are battling the blazes.Fire season normally follows the heat of the summer, but now it's stretching nearly year-round. Fires start months earlier, changing what we thought we knew.We start about 90 percent of all wildfires, either accidentally, like when an electric line falls and ignites a tree, or carelessly, when someone throws out a cigarette butt or leaves a campfire burning. And some do it on purpose: arson.Lightning and, believe it or not, lava are responsible for the rest.Fires need fuel. They burn extremely dry trees, leaves and ground debris. It's exactly what you find in a forest during a severe and extreme drought, like the one gripping almost all of the western U.S.Climate change is making it worse. The temperatures are above normal, and not just for a day, but for weeks and weeks. High pressure ridges just sit there, trapping hot air. Heat waves dry everything out, evaporating the moisture from the ground and plant life. Then comes a spark, and the start of what scientists call a feedback loop.SEE MORE: Wildfire Survivors Call For Improvements In Emergency Alert SystemsHeres the part Smokey leaves out: the fire sending hot air, pollutants and some water vapor up into the atmosphere, forming pyrocumulus storm clouds...but they dont have a lot of rain. They do have lightning, which ignites new fires when it hits the ground, creating more storms, creating more lightning, creating more fires. Around and around it goes. Government agencies use forest management to moderate fires. They thin out or remove trees, creating breaks in the canopy, reducing the spread of major fires, and protecting the forest. Or even carefully setting fires to eliminate the dead debris on the ground. There are 741 million acres of forests in the U.S. And it's impossible for people to manage every acre. But mother natures been doing it since the first forest formed, using wildfires. The difference is todays fires are driven by climate change: higher temperatures, extreme drought, and humans in more ways than one.
Fires require fuel to burn, air to supply oxygen, and a heat source to get the fuel to its ignition temperature. Regardless of how much snow fell during winter, if we have a few days of hot, dry and windy weather in early spring, vegetation will dry out, providing fuel to burn if ignited.
A wet winter also can become a wildfire problem later in the summer. The snowfall provides moisture for plant production. A summer drought can kill plants, leaving behind a fuel source for a fire.
This past week, Wisconsin and other northern states were under a red flag warning. The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds are expected. These weather conditions combine to produce an increased risk of a fire and the warning alerts fire officials and firefighters of potentially dangerous conditions within the next 12 to 24 hours. High winds also help spread the fires. Red flag conditions also alert the public to be cautious and not ignite a fire.
NWS issuance of a red flag warning is based on wind speed, humidity and how dry the ground is, but exact thresholds vary by region. In Wisconsin, these conditions generally occur in the springtime before plants green up and in the fall before there is snow on the ground.
This new monument will be dedicated Friday outside the Peshtigo Fire Museum. The event will take place 150 years to the day of the fire that destroyed the northeastern Wisconsin city and surrounding region.
Survivors of the Peshtigo Fire meet 80 years later in 1951 to dedicate a historical marker in Peshtigo on the 80th anniversary of the blaze that
A portrait of Father Peter Pernin hangs on the wall of the Peshtigo Fire Museum. Pernin wrote detailed and lengthy accounts of the fire.
The tabernacle that Father Pernin saved during the Peshtigo Fire in 1871 is on display at the Peshtigo Fire Museum in Peshtigo, Wis.
A monument dedicating the bridge in Peshtigo points out the importance of the river and the fundamental change the Peshtigo Fire of 1871 brought to the Marinette County community. Many people fled into the river in an attempt to escape the inferno.
Visitors, from left, Vicki Morris, Bruce Topp and Bruce Morris all of Edgerton, Wisconsin, read through an exhibit at the Peshtigo Fire Museum in Peshtigo, Wis.
A mass grave holds the remains of an estimated 350 victims of the 1871 Peshtigo Fire.
A large mural on the back wall of the Peshtigo Fire Museum attempts to depict the horror of Oct. 8, 1871, when a wind-fueled fire tore across northeastern Wisconsin. The massive blaze killed between 1,200 and 2,400 people, including 800 in Peshtigo. Many of those who survived fled into the Peshtigo River.
A mural of the 1871 fire in Peshtigo adorns the side of Peshtigo Pharmacy on French Street in Peshtigo, Wis.
Visitors walk through the cemetery where many victims of the Peshtigo Fire are buried. Located next to the museum, the cemetery is also home to a mass grave filled with the remains of an estimated 350 people who died in the fire but who could not be identified.
A petrified and charred Bible was found after the Peshtigo Fire of 1871 and is on display with a variety of other artifacts at the Peshtigo Fire Museum in Peshtigo, Wis.
Volunteer curator Pauline King at the Peshtigo Fire Museum in Peshtigo, Wis.
Wade Schenk stands on the porch of his home at 150 S. Beebe Ave. in Peshtigo. When fire tore through the city in 1871, the home, which was under construction, was charred but remained standing. It's the only structure that survived the devastating and deadly fire.
Exhibits ranging from the Peshtigo Fire of 1871 to classroom and apothecary exhibits showing what life was like in Peshtigo around that time, fill the first floor and basement at the Peshtigo Fire Museum in Peshtigo, Wis.
Artifacts from the home at 150 S. Beebe Ave. in Peshtigo include a charred piece of lumber. Pieces of charred wood remain on the home, which was under construction in 1871.
Pauline King, a volunteer docent, gives a tour at the Peshtigo Fire Museum. The tabernacle from the Catholic church, which can be seen behind King, was removed from the church by a priest. The tabernacle, which held the host and a chalice, was found days after the fire floating in the river.
A Wisconsin Historical Society marker in the Fire Cemetery in downtown Peshtigo tells the story of the Peshtigo Fire. Earlier estimates of the number of lives lost have been increased as the fire has been more closely studied. It's believed as many as 2,500 people were killed in the firestorm the night of Oct. 8, 1871. More people died in the Peshtigo Fire than any other wildfire in U.S. history.
The Peshtigo Fire Museum stands along Oconto Avenue in Peshtigo, Wisconsin. The museum houses artifacts and tells the story of the great Peshtigo Fire of 1871. The building was a church until 1963.
www.peshtigofiremuseum.com for more information.
An artist's rendering of the Peshtigo Fire, October 8, 1871. As wind-fed fire raged through town, people fled to the river.
Steve Ackerman and Jonathan Martin, professors in the UW-Madison department of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, are guests on WHA radio (970 AM) at 11:45 a.m. the last Monday of each month. Send them your questions at
stevea@ssec.wisc.edu or jemarti1@wisc.edu.
