Ask the Weather Guys: How common are extreme winds in the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains?

Q: How common are extreme winds in the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains?

A: This winter has already delivered some notable disasters, and it is important to carefully consider the anatomy of such high impact weather events in order to, as accurately as possible, understand to what degree an event is attributable to the background climate change.

The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, on Thursday was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances. So-called “Front Range windstorms” occur in some degree nearly every year in the immediate lee of the Rockies in Colorado and, though they are not exclusively a wintertime phenomena, they are much more common in the cold season. A comprehensive list of such events dating back to the winter of 1966-67, with a host of additional statistics regarding the actual events, is available at go.madison.com/boulder.