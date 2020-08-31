Ask the Weather Guys: How accurate were forecasts of Hurricane Laura?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: How accurate were forecasts of Hurricane Laura?

A: When Hurricane Laura made landfall just south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, at 2 a.m. Thursday, it did so as the strongest hurricane to strike the state in more than 160 years and one of the top 10 strongest landfalling storms in U.S. history.

By the time the storm came ashore 30 miles south of Lake Charles, it likely packed gusts to over 150 mph. Indeed, the peak gust at Lake Charles was 137 mph — truly incredible considering that the city is 30 miles from the coastline.

Even though the storm hit a rather less populated part of the Gulf Coast, nearly 1.5 million people were involved in some sort of evacuation and more than 900,000 lost power. The storm surge was between 12 and 21 feet, and some locations received more than 18 inches of rain.

Despite these manifestations of Laura’s destructive potential, thus far only 14 people have died from the storm and several of those were victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, not the weather/flooding itself. The remarkably low death toll is almost surely a result of the extremely accurate forecast for this storm’s location and time of arrival.