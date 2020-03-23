Ask the Weather Guys: Did spring come early this year?

Q: Did spring come early this year?

A: Astronomically, spring occurs when the sun’s rays strike the equator at noon at an angle that is directly overhead.

This particular time varies from year to year due to variations in Earth’s orbit about the sun. In the Northern Hemisphere, the vernal, or spring, equinox (“equi” meaning “equal,” and “nox,” “night”) occurs sometime between March 19 and 23, but often on March 20 or 21.

This year, Northern Hemisphere spring arrived at around 10:49 p.m. Thursday. This was the first day of autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. The last time the vernal equinox occurred this early was in 1896.

During the equinoxes, all locations on Earth experience 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness. The sun rises due East and sets due West. The seasons result from the tilt of our planet and its yearly circling of the sun.

Spring marks the transition from winter to summer so meteorologists define March through May as the three months of spring. By that definition, spring already started.