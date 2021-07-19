Ask the Weather Guys: Are there clothes that can cool us down?

Q: Are there clothes that can cool us down?

A: There are clothes that have been developed that can keep us warmer. That type of clothing has been around for many years.

We have been less successful at developing clothes that can keep us cool on hot days. The solution has generally been to wear less clothing.

Whether something warms or cools is related to its energy gains and losses. So, as you stand facing an evening bonfire, your front warms because it gains more energy than it loses, while your back cools as it loses more energy to the cooler night air than it gains. To keep cool, we want to minimize our energy gains.

To beat back the summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric. Light-colored fabric reflects visible light. By reflecting away more sun light with light-color clothing, we decrease the energy gains from the sun’s rays.

The sun emits a broad spectrum of electromagnetic radiation, including ultraviolet (UV) and near-infrared (NIR). We get sunburned when too much UV radiation falls on our skin and is absorbed. Fabric that reflects UV light helps reduce sun burn and also helps to cool us down.