Q: Is climate change to blame for this spring's weather?
A: This year’s unrelentingly cool and devastatingly wet spring over much of the United States threatens to leave nearly 15% of the summer’s intended crop unplanted. In the face of this proximate threat to the livelihood of the nation’s farmers and, by extension, to global food supply, last week the U.S. secretary of agriculture, Sonny Perdue, voiced his opinion regarding climate change.
In an interview with CNN he asserted that “we don’t know” the cause of climate change, noting that “many scientists believe that it’s human-caused, other scientists believe it’s not.”
When pressed to suggest what other than human activity might underlie such changes, the secretary replied, “I think it’s weather patterns. ... They change. It rained yesterday, it’s a nice, pretty day today. So the climate does change in short increments and in long increments.”
This is astonishing ignorance of the distinction between weather and climate, affected, perhaps, to avoid the urgent, hard work required to address the issue. His comments came in the same week in which the vice president assured the country that the current administration will “always follow the science” on climate change.
A reasonable debate is still to be had regarding whether this spring’s severe weather is a direct result of climate change. However, whether human industry is the primary contributing factor to climate change is no longer debatable. It is high time that our elected officials acknowledge the problem, stop feigning ignorance, which inspires indifference, and unleash the vast intellectual and industrial resources needed to craft solutions for a more stable and sustainable future.