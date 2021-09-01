As summer ends, heat and humidity gone for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Meteorological fall started Wednesday and the weather is going along with that, as the summer heat and humidity is gone as well, according to forecasters.
Look for highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s, with no severe weather over the next week, the National Weather Service said.
On Wednesday in Madison, look for sunny skies, a high near 75 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 54, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 76 and northeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the southeast in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 59, Friday’s forecast features a 50% chance for showers, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 70 and southeast winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and/or thunderstorms continue at 30% Friday night, 20% Saturday, and 20% Monday through Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, sunny Sunday and Labor Day, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 72, 77, 78 and 74, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 59, 57, 57 and 56.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts mostly pleasant weather to start meteorological fall, with a few showers Friday, a few showers possible Friday night, isolated showers and storms possible Saturday, and a few showers and thundershowers possible on Labor Day.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 76, 78, 70, 74, 77, 74 and 73, and overnight lows around 51, 59, 63, 57, 58 and 56.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 78 at 12:19 p.m., the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 100 for Aug. 31, set in 1953.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 57 at 11 p.m., the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 37 for Aug. 31, set in 1967.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, putting Madison’s final August total at 3.23 inches, 0.93 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total ended at 9.41 inches, 4.54 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 16.59 inches, 10.49 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 31 is 1.59 inches in 1989.