As snowstorm exits, next system already in forecast for southern Wisconsin to start 2021

"Places such as San Angelo, Texas, only pick up 2-3 inches of snow per year, on average, but this storm can deliver that amount all in one shot," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.

Metro areas such as Kansas City; Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa; Rockford, Illinois; Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin; and Grand Rapids and Alpena, Michigan, can expect a double hit of snow and/or ice from the second part of the storm during the latter part of the week, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for cloudy skies and temperatures falling to around 24 by 5 p.m., with west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 11, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 25 and west winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 11, there’s an 80% chance for snow, possibly accumulating to 1 to 2 inches on Friday, and a 60% chance for snow Friday night, possibly accumulating to less than an inch. The high should be near 32 with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph and the low around 21.

The Weather Service forecasts quiet weather to follow, with no chance for precipitation through Tuesday.