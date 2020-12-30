As snowstorm exits, next system already in forecast for southern Wisconsin to start 2021

Next 12 Hours
One big snowstorm had barely exited the area on Wednesday, and forecasters already were talking about the next system that will take aim at southern Wisconsin.
There still is some uncertainty on the strength and track of the system, as well as the precipitation type, but 2021 figures to start on a messy note, according to forecasters.
After dumping several inches of snow, the storm had exited south-central Wisconsin by daybreak, prompting the National Weather Service to cancel the winter storm warning that was to be in effect until 9 a.m., while a winter weather advisory remained in effect for eastern Wisconsin until 9 a.m.
Lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said mainly snow is looking likely to spread into southern Wisconsin Friday morning before diminishing Friday night, with a threat for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and possibly some freezing rain in parts of southeast Wisconsin. For Madison, there is a 63% chance for an inch or more of snow and a 33% chance for 2 inches or more.
Before reaching Wisconsin, forecasts showed parts of Texas and Oklahoma could receive snow or a wintry mix Wednesday and Thursday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday placed several state agencies on standby, the Associated Press reported.
Officially, 4.6 inches of snow fell on Madison on Tuesday, which set a record for Dec. 29. The storm total for Madison was 4.8 inches, meaning only 0.2 inches more fell after midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Sullivan.
The Madison Streets Division said a full plowing started at 7 a.m., and plowing the entire 1,800 miles of traffic lanes in the city takes 12 to 16 hours, meaning some streets may not be plowed until the evening. Between city vehicles and private contractors, about 150 pieces of plowing equipment will be working on city streets Wednesday.
Elsewhere across the Upper Midwest, the storm closed even major highways like Interstate 80 in western Nebraska, and shut down COVID-19 coronavirus testing sites, the Associated Press reported.
Snow totals of a foot or more were forecast in parts of Iowa, where the state Department of Transportation urged people to delay travel plans.
The snow, ice and rain will blossom over Texas Wednesday and roll northward spanning Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday over the Plains, Mississippi Valley and Midwest, with portions of northern Mexico and southwestern Texas to experience significant snow accumulation, AccuWeather said.
"Places such as San Angelo, Texas, only pick up 2-3 inches of snow per year, on average, but this storm can deliver that amount all in one shot," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.
Metro areas such as Kansas City; Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa; Rockford, Illinois; Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin; and Grand Rapids and Alpena, Michigan, can expect a double hit of snow and/or ice from the second part of the storm during the latter part of the week, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for cloudy skies and temperatures falling to around 24 by 5 p.m., with west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 11, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 25 and west winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 11, there’s an 80% chance for snow, possibly accumulating to 1 to 2 inches on Friday, and a 60% chance for snow Friday night, possibly accumulating to less than an inch. The high should be near 32 with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph and the low around 21.
The Weather Service forecasts quiet weather to follow, with no chance for precipitation through Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, and partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 30, 31, 35 and 36, and lows Saturday night through Monday night around 15, 18 and 24.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible light mix to snow on Friday, possible totaling up to 2 inches, and then a chance for a light snow mix late Tuesday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 31, 24, 30, 28, 32, 34 and 35, and overnight lows around 7, 14, 16, 14, 20 and 21.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 27 at 11:59 p.m., the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 54 for Dec. 29, set in 1984 and 2019.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 5 at 3:31 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Dec. 29, set in 1880.
Officially, 0.39 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.09 inches, 0.57 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.88 inches of precipitation, 4.48 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 29 is 0.93 inches, set in 1914.
Officially, a record 4.6 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 13 inches, 0.3 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 15.3 inches, 1.5 inches below normal.
Madison’s previous record snowfall for Dec. 29 was 4 inches in 1914.
Photos: Remembering huge snowstorm that hit Madison in April 1973