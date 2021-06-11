As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought

Southern Wisconsin’s hot and dry June will continue for the next week, with Friday night into Saturday the only chance for much-needed rain during the next week, according to forecasters.

The Dane County Regional Airport has recorded just 0.04 inches of rain in June, 1.69 inches below normal, and 2021 has seen just 7.22 inches of precipitation, less than half the normal 7.64 inches.

But the National Weather Service said isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon into the evening, and there’s a higher chance for storms from the evening into the overnight hours.

A few strong to severe storms are possible, with hail as large as quarters and winds up to 60 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

A few storms also are possible on Saturday, mainly across southeast Wisconsin, but no severe weather is anticipated.

June’s heat wave will continue with highs around or above 90 for much of the next week.