As heat continues, later Friday into Saturday only chance during next week to break southern Wisconsin’s June drought

Southern Wisconsin’s hot and dry June will continue for the next week, with Friday night into Saturday the only chance for much-needed rain during the next week, according to forecasters.
The Dane County Regional Airport has recorded just 0.04 inches of rain in June, 1.69 inches below normal, and 2021 has seen just 7.22 inches of precipitation, less than half the normal 7.64 inches.
But the National Weather Service said isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon into the evening, and there’s a higher chance for storms from the evening into the overnight hours.
A few strong to severe storms are possible, with hail as large as quarters and winds up to 60 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
A few storms also are possible on Saturday, mainly across southeast Wisconsin, but no severe weather is anticipated.
June’s heat wave will continue with highs around or above 90 for much of the next week.
The heat wave has been most intense to the west and north of southern Wisconsin, with La Crosse setting a record Thursday at 97, breaking the old mark of 96 for June 10 set in 2015, and Minneapolis at eight straight days of 90 or hotter and counting, AccuWeather said.
Minneapolis set new records at 97 in June 4 and 99 on June 5, and hit 97 on Thursday, just shy of the record of 99 for June 10 set in 1956. And International Falls, Minnesota, which is known as the nation’s icebox, soared to 98 on June 4.
The heat stems from southerly flow that developed between an area of low pressure over the Rockies and a large area of high pressure in the southeastern U.S., according to the Minnesota State Climatology office, AccuWeather said.
In Madison, chances for showers and storms are 30% Friday, mainly after 4 p.m., 40% overnight, and 30% Saturday, mainly before 1 p.m., the Weather Service said.
Skies should be mostly sunny on Friday and mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny on Saturday, with highs near 93 and 85, sandwiching an overnight low around 70. Look for calm wind Friday7 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph Saturday.
The Weather Service lists no chances for precipitation Saturday through Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Sunday through Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 89, 89, 83, 85 and 91, and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night around 61, 64, 60, 54 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated storms later in the day Friday, a few showers and storms overnight, a few showers and storms possible Saturday, and a chance for storms Thursday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 94, 87, 89, 85, 91, 82 and 90, and overnight lows around 68, 62, 65, 56, 55 and 61.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 92 at 4:05 p.m., 15 degrees above the normal high and 4 degrees below the record high of 96 for June 10, set in 1956.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 65 at 3:04 a.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 34 degrees above the record low of 31 for June 10, set in 1972.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 0.04 inches, 1.69 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 7.22 inches, 7.64 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 10 is 2.81 inches in 1893.