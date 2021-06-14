As drought conditions intensify for southern Wisconsin, few chances for showers, storms over next week

Next 12 Hours
As drought conditions intensify for southern Wisconsin, there are few chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next week, according to forecasters.
Southwest and south-central Wisconsin is in a moderate drought and southeast Wisconsin is in a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Madison has seen just a tenth of an inch of rain in June, 2.18 inches below normal, and the 2021 total is just 7.28 inches, less than half the normal 16.16 inches.
Over the next week, the only chances for showers and storms is later Thursday into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.
The good news is that southern Wisconsin will mostly escape the heat that has been seen for most of June, with highs predicted above the lower 80s only on Thursday and Friday over the next week.
The heat won’t be far to the west, though, with triple-digit temperatures possible in the Dakotas again at times, AccuWeather said.
"After a scorching start to the month of June, the heat will continue across parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota heading this week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "So far this month, the average temperatures for Minneapolis is way above normal and the city has already set a new daily record three times!"
Minneapolis recorded nine straight days through Friday with highs at or above 90, a streak that ended when it was only 87 on Saturday.
In Madison on Monday, look for increasing clouds, a high near 82 and north winds around 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 59, Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 79 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 53, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 80 and northeast winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms Thursday after 1 p.m., a 50% chance Thursday night, and a 20% chance Friday before 1 p.m., with more dry weather to follow.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, and sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 91, 87, 81 and 82, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 57, 67, 60 and 58.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible isolated storms Thursday, possible showers and storms Thursday night, a few possible showers and storms Friday morning, and a chance for showers and storms on Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 82, 79, 80, 88, 83, 78 and 76, and overnight lows around 57, 51, 57, 66, 56 and 59.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 88 at 5:14 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal high and 7 degrees below the record high of 95 for June 13, set in 1956 and 1976.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 54 at 4:09 a.m., 3 degrees below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 36 for June 13, set in 1965.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 0.1 inches, 2.18 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 7.28 inches, 8.13 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 13 is 2.24 inches in 2000.