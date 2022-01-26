'Arctic air invading': Wind chills to lighten up before weekend dive

The bitter wind chills of Wednesday morning are expected to take a brief respite over Thursday before diving down again over the weekend.

Temperatures at the Dane County airport reached a frigid 16 below with a wind chill of 27 below just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as arctic air and snow on the ground made temperatures drop, prompting some area schools to close for the day.

A high of 10 is expected on Wednesday though subzero southwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour will persist into early Thursday, according to the Weather Service.

Highs on Thursday could reach 28 with clouds during the day and possible snow flurries in the evening.

Wind chills will make a tough return over the weekend though, reaching 16 below Friday morning and and 19 below Saturday morning.

The Weather Service predicts quiet weather into early next week with skies over Madison mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 20 and a low of 8. Temperatures will continue to climb Sunday through Tuesday, with highs of 27, 31 and 37 and lows of 10, 22 and 29.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 6 at 2:52 p.m., 21 degrees below the normal high and 47 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 25, set in 1973.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 10 below at 5:38 a.m., 21 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 26 below for Jan. 25, set in 1904.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.48 inches, 0.7 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.17 inches, 0.64 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 25 is 1.04 inches, set in 1950.

With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 9.1 inches, 1.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.6 inches, 7.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.2 inches, 10.2 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 25 is 9 inches, set in 1898.

Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.

