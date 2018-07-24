Enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday's warm weather, before a blast of Arctic air hits Madison on Thursday.
It won't be cold enough to warrant mittens and coats, but the air is heading down from way up North, dropping high temperatures to the low to mid-70s for the rest of the week, forecasters said.
There's a chance for showers and storms Wednesday night as the air mass moves in, the National Weather Service said.
Until then, we can expect highs of 83 on Tuesday and Wednesday, under mostly to partly sunny skies, said 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.
Skies should be mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday.
The Weather Service said there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with a high near 75.
Monday should be a little warmer at 79, with an isolated shower or storm, and next Tuesday should be partly sunny with a high of 80, Borremans said.
Monday's high of 83 was 2 degrees above normal and 18 degrees below the record high of 101 for July 23, set in 1934.
The low of 58 was 3 degrees below normal and 12 degrees above the record low of 46 for the date, set in 1970 and tied in 1985.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 2.90 inches, 0.27 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on July 23 was 2.05 inches in 1884.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 8.57 inches of rain, 0.86 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 25.41 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 5.87 inches above normal.