April showers are right on cue this first week of the month, with rain and possibly snow in the forecast a good part of the upcoming week, continuing into next week.

The National Weather Service said the light rain and snow falling Tuesday morning in south-central Wisconsin should gradually end with little or no accumulation expected, highs reaching the upper 40s.

Showers are possible overnight, then it should be cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 51.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain after 8 p.m. Wednesday night, before winds swing around to the northeast, bringing a 40 percent chance of snow Thursday morning.

The snow is expected to change to a rain and snow mix, then all rain in the late morning, the high reaching 43.

We could see some rain Thursday night, but with the low dropping down to 32, there's a slight chance for freezing rain Friday morning before 8 a.m. Friday's high should reach 54.

Saturday could be the warmest day of the year so far in Madison with a high of 64, under mostly cloudy skies.

There's a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday with a high of 62.

Rain chances are put at 40 percent Sunday night and Monday, with a high of 56 in the forecast to start the work and school week.

Monday's high of 52 was 1 degree above normal and 29 degrees below the record high of 81 for April 1, set in 2010.

The low of 28 was 2 degrees below normal and 17 degrees above the record low of 11 for the date, set in 1881.

No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, putting the April total at zero and keeping the meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.92 inches, 1.38 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 1 was 1.57 inches in 1959.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.42 inches of precipitation, 1.44 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals are at zero for April, 2.8 inches for spring and 54.3 inches for the snow season.

The record snowfall on April 1 was 5.8 inches in 1930.