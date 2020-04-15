April rarity: Snowstorm missing Wisconsin to the south

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a chilly Wednesday and a Thursday night featuring the April rarity of a snowstorm south of Wisconsin, a warming trend will have highs back to the normal mid-50s for southern Wisconsin over the weekend, according to forecasters.

The combination of unseasonably cold conditions and a wave of moisture ejecting out of the Rockies will likely bring accumulating snow to during the day Thursday to western and southern Nebraska, and from southern Iowa through northern Illinois to northwestern Ohio overnight Thursday into Friday, AccuWeather reported.

A thin swath of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected across this area, while a few locations in southeastern Iowa and north-central Illinois can potentially pick up locally higher amounts.

Southern Wisconsin will see near-record cold weather, but the snow is forecast to stay south.

The Weather Service reported that it was just 22 in Madison at 6 a.m. Wednesday, only 4 degrees above the record low for April 15 set in 2014.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, with a chilly high near 38 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.