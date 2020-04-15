April rarity: Snowstorm missing Wisconsin to the south

Next 12 Hours
After a chilly Wednesday and a Thursday night featuring the April rarity of a snowstorm south of Wisconsin, a warming trend will have highs back to the normal mid-50s for southern Wisconsin over the weekend, according to forecasters.
The combination of unseasonably cold conditions and a wave of moisture ejecting out of the Rockies will likely bring accumulating snow to during the day Thursday to western and southern Nebraska, and from southern Iowa through northern Illinois to northwestern Ohio overnight Thursday into Friday, AccuWeather reported.
A thin swath of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected across this area, while a few locations in southeastern Iowa and north-central Illinois can potentially pick up locally higher amounts.
Southern Wisconsin will see near-record cold weather, but the snow is forecast to stay south.
The Weather Service reported that it was just 22 in Madison at 6 a.m. Wednesday, only 4 degrees above the record low for April 15 set in 2014.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, with a chilly high near 38 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 22, Thursday will be the start of the warming trend with mostly sunny skies, a high near 46 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service predicts quiet weather into early next week, with just a 20% chance for showers on Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 48, 58, 55, 56 and 62, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 29, 30, 39, 35 and 37.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts quiet weather for the next week, with just a stray flurry late on Wednesday and possible isolated showers Sunday.
Highs Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 37, 47, 50, 58, 53, 55 and 59, and overnight lows around 24, 28, 30, 40, 35 and 36.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 36 at 2:16 p.m., 21 degrees below the normal high and 48 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 14, set in 2003 and 2006.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 25 at 11:59 p.m., 10 degrees below the normal low and 3 degrees above the record low of 22 for April 14, set in 1928, 1950 and 1957.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.91 inches, 0.64 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.38 inches, 0.63 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 7.06 inches, 0.63 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 14 is 0.97 inches in 1974.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s April total at 0.2 inches, 1.5 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 5.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 14 is 4 inches in 1980.
Photos: Remembering Madison's Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011
