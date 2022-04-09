 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

