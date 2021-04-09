 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP congressman calls on Gaetz to resign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics