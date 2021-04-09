Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.